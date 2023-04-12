Turkish FM extends condolences on Azerbaijani servicemen's death following Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. A phone conversation has taken place between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Cavusoglu expressed his condolences in connection with the death of the Azerbaijani military servicemen when preventing the provocation of Armenia on April 11.

He stressed Türkiye's constant support for Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and the current situation in the region.

On April 11, at about 16:20 (GMT +4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of Goris district, using mortars and multi-caliber small arms, subjected to fire the opposite positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction.

As a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijani servicemen, the provocation of the Armenian armed forces was decisively suppressed, their firing positions were suppressed and the Armenian side suffered significant losses.

When preventing the provocation, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army Vidadi Zalov, Elshad Hasanov, and Sabuhi Taghiyev became martyrs.