Azerbaijani MPs to visit Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The Head of the Working Group of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Inter-Parliamentary Relations Rufat Guliyev, members of the group Kamran Bayramov, Sabir Hajiyev and Razi Nurullayev will visit Kiev on April 17, the press and public relations department of the parliament told Trend.

As part of the visit, to be carried out at the invitation of the Ukrainian side, meetings are planned with the Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, members of the parliamentary group of friendship with Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani diaspora in Ukraine.

The visit will end on April 21.

Previously, a meeting between working groups of the countries’ parliaments was held in Baku on February 28, 2023.