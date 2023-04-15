Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Huseyn Amir Abdullahian, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The ministers discussed the current situation in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Furthermore, the two sides announced the possibility of continuing negotiations and, if necessary, conducting bilateral visits.

In addition, the ministers also exchanged views on regional issues.