Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina to boost investment ties - Mladen Ivanic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina will boost investment ties, Mladen Ivanic, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2014-2018, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2002-2007 told Trend.

“Relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan are very significant and I have to say that we are at the beginning of strengthening this good relations. Before Azerbaijan supported Bosnia and Herzegovina in many humanitarian projects as building a very nice park in Sarajevo and building a healthcare center in Kotor, Voros.

This has been an important investment to multiethnic municipality in Bosnia and Herzegovina where Bosniaks, Croats and Serbs live together,” he said.

Ivanic believes that the strategic partnership agreement signed between the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and President Ilham Aliyev is an important step.

“I hope that after this Strategic Partnership Agreement we can expect investments from both sides, better links in different fields including tourism. We have to promote more Bosnia and Herzegovina in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he said.

Ivanic pointed out that there are lot of opportunities to improve ties.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country which has a long tradition and big experience in agriculture, which can be another field to work on. Furthermore, I have to give my praises for the significant role the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is playing in Western Balkans, and especially in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he concluded.