Advisory meeting with the NATO delegation held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. As part of the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2023 between the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and NATO, an advisory meeting of SEL exercise was held with the participation of the Azerbaijan Air Force servicemen and representatives of the Mobile Training Team of Allied Air Command (AIRCOM) at Ramstein, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

On the first day of the meeting, participants were given administrative information and briefings on the unit's activities.

Then the meeting participants were given information about the structure, scenario, tasks, and goals of the training. The training course on "The use of helicopters during the operations" and topics related to evaluators' activities were explained by NATO's Mobile Training Team.

Afterward, various training activities were accomplished by the syndicates.

During the event held as part of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC), briefings on the organization of activities in the relevant units of the Air Force in accordance with NATO standards, ensuring defense and security measures, as well as other topics were presented.