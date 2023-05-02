ADA University hosting "Shaping geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from past to present and future" conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. ADA University in Baku is hosting an international conference on "Shaping the geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from past to present and future" with the participation of about 40 representatives from more than 30 countries, Trend reports.

Rector of the ADA University, former Ambassador of Azerbaijan to US Hafiz Pashayev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy Shahmar Movsumov, Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev, Deputy former Assistant Secretary of State of the US, former First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Parliament and other persons are taking part in the event.