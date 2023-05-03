We have such a huge challenge and task in front of us - reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. “We have such a huge challenge and task in front of us - reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. We do not have the need to have any problems with any country, especially with a neighboring country,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“But everything happened after we put cameras on road between Lachin and Khankendi, and we've detected regular movement of Iranian trucks to Karabakh and that was absolutely illegal. Because Iran recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and should not do things like that,” the head of state added.