Armenia gets 'slap in the face' from France: Karabakh is Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Armenian media sources have been desperately publishing distorted parts of an interview with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna regarding the checkpoint Azerbaijan established on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

However, the truth always comes out. A video clip from this interview with France Inter appeared today, where French FM says that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan.

"We must distinguish the situation of Armenia and Azerbaijan from the situation of Karabakh, which is an Armenian-populated enclave in Azerbaijan," she said.

Of course, this quote of the French FM is not exactly perfect in terms of international law. But still, this is the first step from the French side, which shows that the country starts to see the truth.