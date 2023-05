BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The coronation ceremony for Charles the Third, King of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, was held at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan was represented at the proceedings by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.

More than two thousand guests, amongst them heads of state and government, were pre-sent at the coronation.