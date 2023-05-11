Azerbaijan launches criminal case after its soldier gets shot in head by Armenian troops (UPDATE)

First version published at 10:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of an Azerbaijani serviceman being wounded in the head by the Armenian troops, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Military Prosecutor's Office, the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office received information about the injury of Muslim Mahmudlu, a serviceman of the No. 1 military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, as a result of shootout by the Armenian Armed Forces.

On this fact, a criminal case was opened in the Military Prosecutor's Office of Kalbajar under article a criminal case was initiated under article 120.2.12 (premeditated murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, witnesses were interrogated, appropriate examinations were appointed and other necessary investigative actions were carried out.

The investigation is ongoing, all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.