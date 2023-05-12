Future belongs to integration of Armenians into Azerbaijani society in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - TASS (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The future belongs to the integration of Armenians into Azerbaijani society in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, TASS agency's First Deputy General Director Mikhail Gusman said during the "Dialogue with Tofiq Abbasov"video project released on Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

Gusman noted that Amenians have been victims of propaganda for decades.

"These people are infected with the poison of misinformation and lies. Such issues are not solved quickly. I'm not being an optimist nor a pessimist. Armenians are well aware that in the conditions of the established normal situation, they will live in Azerbaijan much better than in this situation, when they are stressed all the time," he said.

VIDEO: