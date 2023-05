BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Kalbajar came under fire, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"On May 14, at 20:30, the Armenian armed forces units in the Yenikend direction of the Basarkechar region using 60 mm mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region", the ministry said.