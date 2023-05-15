Deputy Chair of Azerbaijan's Parliament meets with Croaitian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Deputy Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Institutions of the Milli Majlis Fazail Ibrahimli met with a delegation headed by Deputy Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Davorko Vidović, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told Trend.

The deputy chair, welcoming the delegation, expressed confidence that the official visit of Vidović to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries, and highly appreciated his participation in a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Ibrahimli spoke about the history of Azerbaijan's independence, noting that today the country is the strongest state in the region in terms of development.

He said that the country has liberated its ancestral lands, held by Armenia under occupation for almost 30 years, and restored its territorial integrity, adding that construction work is currently underway at a rapid pace in the territories liberated from occupation.

The deputy chair also noted that the country builds its foreign policy on the basis of mutual respect with all states of the world and the norms of international law.

Speaking about the fact that Croatia is one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan, Ibrahimli spoke about the diplomatic relations established between both countries, noting that inter-parliamentary ties are also quite developed.

In turn, the Deputy Speaker of the Croatian Parliament drew attention to the similar history of independence between the two countries.

Speaking about the relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, he expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Croatia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saying that Croatia has extensive experience in the field of mine clearance, the head of the delegation noted that his country wants to actively participate in this area in the territory of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

Speaking at the meeting, the Head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Croatian Interparliamentary relations Konul Nurullayeva, members of the group - Chair of the Counting Commission Eldar Guliyev, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili told about the restoration work being carried out today on the Azerbaijani lands liberated from occupation.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by members of the Milli Majlis working group on Azerbaijani-Croatian interparliamentary relations Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Rauf Aliyev, Iltizam Yusifov, Chairperson of Interparliamentary Co-operation Committee, member of Interparliamentary Friendship Group Croatia - Azerbaijan Erik Fabijanić, members of the friendship group Ivan Ćelić, Ljubica Maksimčuk, Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebić and other officials.