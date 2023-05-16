Deputy Chairman of Nakhchivan's Supreme Assembly elected in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The tenth session of the Supreme Majlis (Assembly) of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is currently taking place, Trend reports.

At the current session, Anar Ibrahimov, deputy from the Givrag constituency, was unanimously elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

Ibrahimov is a member of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, head of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the European Council.

The session of the Assembly continues.

