Heydar Aliyev was ingenious politician - deputy chairman of Russian State Duma

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Heydar Aliyev was an ingenious politician, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Alexey Gordeyev said, Trend reports.

Gordeyev made the remark at a special meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev

"He always cared about people. Heydar Aliyev was a big friend of Russia. We highly appreciate his contribution to the cooperation relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. The memory of Heydar Aliyev will always live in our hearts," the official noted.

The special meeting has been attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of four international organizations.