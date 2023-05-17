Azerbaijan continues to render humanitarian assistance to people of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan continues to render humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the IV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik (Iceland), Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan deeply regrets that the ongoing crisis in Ukraine continues to undermine peace and security in Europe. Our country stands for the earliest settlement on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said.

According to Bayramov, humanitarian consequences require expedient measures to alleviate the suffering of civilians. Proceeding from this understanding, Azerbaijan continues to render humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

