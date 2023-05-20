UN Secretariat spreads Western Azerbaijan Community's letter as official document to Director-General of UNESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The UN Secretariat has circulated a Western Azerbaijan Community's letter to Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, as an official document of the UN Security Council, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), under the overall authority of the General Assembly, Spokesperson for the Community Ulviya Zulfigar said, Trend reports.

Zulfigar noted that the appeal signed by the community of Western Azerbaijan, cultural and artistic figures, poets and writers, has been distributed in all official languages of the UN (English, French, Russian, Chinese, Arabic and Spanish) in accordance with the issues on the agenda of the above main UN bodies for the prevention of armed conflict, peace-building, protection the rights of refugees, the elimination of racial discrimination, the promotion of human rights, the prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

She also said that the spread of this letter as an official UN document is an important step for putting the issue of the destroyed cultural heritage in Western Azerbaijan on the international agenda.

"With the circulation of this document, the UN member states receive more detailed information about our heritage, which was destroyed on the territory of present-day Armenia or presented as belonging to other countries. Ensuring cultural rights, that is, human creativity in all its diversity and conditions for its realization, development, accessibility and preservation, is an integral part of our fundamental rights," the spokesperson said.

In this letter, the members of the community, expressing deep concern about the destruction of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia, repeating the previous appeals of the Azerbaijani public to UNESCO, once again asked to send a mission to monitor the state of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia.

This is the third official document of the community distributed at the UN. The community's appeal to the international community was circulated as an official UN document in January 2023, and in March as the Concept of Return.