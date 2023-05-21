Azerbaijan calls on WHO regional offices to refrain from making statements hindering peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. On May 21, the opening ceremony of the 76th World Health Assembly took place at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva. Azerbaijan is represented in the Assembly by a delegation led by Health Minister Teymur Musayev, Trend reports citing the press service of Ministry.

Within the framework of the Assembly, a meeting was held between the head of the WHO European Bureau Hans Kluge and the Azerbaijani delegation.

Health Minister Teymur Musayev stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the World Health Organization: "Azerbaijan has been closely cooperating with the prestigious health organization since 1992. Over the past period, successful projects have been implemented at the regional and global levels."

The minister also noted the work done in the country in the fight against COVID-19, as well as the assistance provided and the initiatives taken by Azerbaijan at the international level.

Further, Minister Teymur Musayev brought to the attention of the interlocutor the concern about the dissemination in the Armenian media of false, biased and non-mandatory statements by a WHO official about the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan at a meeting with the Minister of Health of Armenia.

Hans Kluge said that he had contacted the office of the organization in Armenia on this issue, that at the meeting held between the office of the World Health Organization in Armenia and the Minister of Health, no allegation was made regarding Azerbaijan, and in general, WHO condemns the attacks on medical personnel in the world. Hans Kluge emphasized that no information about the incident was published on the WHO official website.

At the meeting, the Azerbaijani side called on the WHO regional offices to refrain from any political statements that hinder efforts on the peace agenda in the region, and to strengthen control over this activity by the leadership of the organization. Hans Kluge expressed confidence that the WHO will continue its activities without politicization, neutrally and impartially.