Green economy is key to secure future of next generations - OSCE PA Chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. We will ensure the future of generations to come with the transition to a "green" economy, Chair of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) Margareta Söderfelt said at the "The Role of National Parliaments in promoting Security and stability through a Green Economy, Transport Coordination and Sustainable Development" conference in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that joint cooperation is necessary to achieve this.

"We must cooperate to achieve this in the name of a safer life, sharing our progressive experience," she said.

The conference on "The Role of National Parliaments in Promoting Security and Stability through a Green Economy, Transport Coordination and Sustainable Development" is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

It is attended by Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Chair of the OSCE PA Margareta Söderfelt, Chairman of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela Durovic, Secretary General of the OSCE PA Roberto Montella and others.

The conference will include panel discussions on "The role of green concepts and technologies in sustainable development and economic recovery" and "Strengthening the sustainability of supply chains through the promotion of international transport and trade for sustainable development".