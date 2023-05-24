OSCE PA working to ensure peace in South Caucasus - organization's president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Parliamentary Assembly (PA) is working to ensure peace in the South Caucasus, President of the OSCE PA Margareta Cederfelt said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on May 24, the ministry told Trend.

Cederfelt arrived in Azerbaijan with a delegation to participate in an international conference in Baku themed "The role of national parliaments in promoting security and stability through green economy, transport coordination and sustainable development".

Will be updated