OSCE PA working to ensure peace in South Caucasus - organization's president (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 May 2023 15:03 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Parliamentary Assembly (PA) is working to ensure peace in the South Caucasus, President of the OSCE PA Margareta Cederfelt said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on May 24, the ministry told Trend.

Cederfelt arrived in Azerbaijan with a delegation to participate in an international conference in Baku themed "The role of national parliaments in promoting security and stability through green economy, transport coordination and sustainable development".

