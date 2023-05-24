Armenia fails to fulfill its obligations under trilateral statement - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has informed President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, about the current situation in the region, large-scale renovation and construction projects carried out by the country, the MFA told Trend.

The minister also spoke about the steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure peace and stability in the region, including the signing of a peace treaty, the opening of all communications and other issues, despite Armenia's provocations and its efforts to delay the processes.

At the same time, attention was paid to such issues as the ongoing mine threat, Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement (ceasefire agreement), the ill-treatment of Azerbaijani servicemen captured in April and their non-return, as well as the failure to provide information about missing persons.