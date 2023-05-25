President of Palestine sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the state and people of Palestine and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to the government and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national day - the Independence Day.

I pray to Allah for your good health, happiness and success, and wish great progress and prosperity to your country and people, and further development of the relations between our countries, of which we are proud of.

Please accept my best wishes," the letter said.