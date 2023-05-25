New Azerbaijan Party delegation holds meeting in Türkiye (PHOTO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, May 25. The delegation of the New Azerbaijan Party, which is on a visit to Türkiye, held a meeting with residents from Kars and Igdir cities, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev, deputies Elshad Mirbashiroglu, Vugar Iskenderov, Jeyhun Mammadov, as well as Chairman of the AK Parti branch in Başakşehir Sebahatdin Kayas, Deputy from Istanbul third district Shamil Ayrim, candidate for deputy from the Nationalist Movement Party Gokhan Turkesh.

The participants of the meeting noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are successfully developing in all spheres, and expressed confidence in the further expansion of this interaction.