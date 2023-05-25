Putin reminds about importance of agreement on territorial integrity between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. There are agreements of a principled nature on the issue of territorial integrity, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in an expanded format, Trend reports.

The Russian president's remark came in response to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioning the "Lachin corridor".

"It seems to me that the terminology that the three of us are very well aware of, is called legal technology in another word - corridor, road, this is important. And there are certain contradictions here," Vladimir Putin said.

“More important is what both the president of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia have said, that there are agreements of a principled nature on the fundamental issue - territorial integrity. And this is really the basis for agreeing on other issues of a secondary nature. Although they are also essential,” he said.

“We will have an opportunity now, as we agreed in the trilateral format, to talk about everything. I hope to reach some agreements that will lead to a constructive development of the situation not only between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also in the region as a whole. I want to assure you that everyone here is interested in this," he said.