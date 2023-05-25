Servicemen of Separate Combined Arms Army show high professionalism at Heydar Aliyev-2023 exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The joint combat shooting tactical exercises "Heydar Aliyev-2023" ended in the city of Kars of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Military personnel of the Separate Combined Arms Army, who participated in the exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, successfully completed combat missions and showed good results.

Will be updated