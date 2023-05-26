Azerbaijani, Serbian Parliaments sign MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Within the framework of the official visit of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Chair Sahiba Gafarova to the Republic of Serbia, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Serbia, Trend reports with reference to the Press and Public Relations Department the Milli Majlis.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia Vladimir Orlic.

The leaders of the parliaments of the two countries expressed confidence that this memorandum would serve to further expand relations.