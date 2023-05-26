Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland hosts reception, dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland hosts reception, dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day

26 May 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Embassy the Republic of Azerbaijan to Swiss Confederation has hosted a reception,dedicated to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Embassy was happy to host reception,dedicated to Day of Independence of Azerbaijan.Welcoming remarks of honourable quest of event Minister of Health of Azerbaijan H.E.Teymur Musayev and my speech were followed by amazing performance,presented by young dancers of Azerbaijan, Switzerland and refuges from Ukraine", he said.

