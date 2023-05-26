Azerbaijani territories contaminated with about million mines and unexploded ordnance - Roots of Peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The territories of Azerbaijan are contaminated with about 1 million mines and unexploded ordnance, Founder and Head of the US Roots of Peace humanitarian organization Heidi Kuhn said in a video message to the participants of the international "Combating the mine threat - the path to sustainable development" conference in Baku, Trend reports.

She said that during her visit to Azerbaijan, she heard the stories of people affected by mines.

"We have to turn the mined areas into gardens. About 60 countries are contaminated with almost 100 million mines and unexploded ordnance. Azerbaijan is one such country. The territories of Azerbaijan are contaminated with about 1 million mines and unexploded ordnance. We must unite and work to clear the territories of mines and prevent the installation of new ones," Kuhn said.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.