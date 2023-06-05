Anatolian Phoenix-2023 international exercises started (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The "Anatolian Phoenix-2023" International Search and Rescue Exercises, held with the participation of servicemen from various countries at the airbase in Konya, Türkiye, started, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

First, a briefing on the exercises’ scenario and venue, the preparation process, safety rules, as well as the tasks to be fulfilled at various stages was given.

It should be noted that at the international exercises, which will last until June 16, Azerbaijan will be represented by pilots, technical personnel and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force, as well as servicemen of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and Special Forces.