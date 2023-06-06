Armenian FM continues to speculate on rights of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and other officials in Armenia in their statements continue to speculate on the issue of the rights of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh district of Azerbaijan, demonstrating the aggressive and hypocritical policy of their country, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The statement recalls that the Armenian government expelled hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and systematically destroyed their cultural heritage. The Armenian Government does not respond to the calls of the Western Azerbaijan Community, which is the legal representative of these people, to start a dialogue on ensuring the rights to their return.

Armenia, under the pretext of "protecting the rights" of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh district of Azerbaijan, demonstrates an approach that contradicts the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and violates the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

Armenian officials continue to voice the delusional idea of creating some kind of "international mechanism" in relation to the Armenian residents of Karabakh. All this testifies to the destructive policy of Armenia.

The Western Azerbaijan Community demands that the Armenian government abandon the policy contrary to international law and human rights and provide conditions for the safe and dignified return of the exiled Azerbaijanis to their homes within the framework of international law.