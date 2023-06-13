Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye, Azerbaijan occupy strategic position between East and West - Erdogan

Politics Materials 13 June 2023 21:58 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Türkiye and Azerbaijan occupy strategic position between East and West, Trend reports, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s publication on Twitter.

He noted that in line with brotherly relations, cooperation between the two countries will deepen in all areas, from trade to energy, from defense industry to transport.

"With the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, our region will flourish even more. I also believe that we will see positive results of our contacts in the near future," the Turkish president added.

