Azerbaijani army positions in Nakhchivan undergo intense shelling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the Arazdeen village in the Vedi district subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlement of Heydarabad in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (Azerbaijan) to intense shelling from 10:00 (GMT+4) on June 4, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The units of the Azerbaijani army responded adequately.

“The operational situation is under the control of our units," the MoD said.