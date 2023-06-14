Türkiye to never forget solidarity shown by President Ilham Aliyev, people of Azerbaijan - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Türkiye will never forget the solidarity shown by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan after the February 6 earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani people mobilized to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster. During the elections, we also felt the moral support of the Azerbaijani people," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

"On May 28, the same joy was observed in Baku as in Ankara and Istanbul. Our Azerbaijani brothers rejoiced at our victory, as we did," Erdogan noted.

After winning the election on May 28, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will serve as president until 2028.