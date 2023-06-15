Azerbaijan talks health condition of wounded serviceman after Armenian attack on Lachin checkpoint (UPDATE)

Details added, first published at 10:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, who was wounded as a result of the shelling of the Lachin border checkpoint from the territory of Armenia, received first aid, his life is no longer in danger, Trend reports via the State Border Service.

The enemy's firing point was suppressed by return fire, the combat situation is under the control of Azerbaijani units.

"The wounded serviceman received first aid, there is no threat to his life. The entire responsibility for this provocation lies with the leadership of Armenia", the State Border Service said.