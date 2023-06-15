International community must prevent Armenia’s aggressive actions - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan calls on the international community to strongly condemn this provocation by the Armenian side and warn Armenia against aggressive actions that threaten peace and stability in the region, Trend reports citing the ministry.

This military provocation of Armenia, which could not accept the free movement of Armenian residents through the checkpoint, is a vivid example of the fact that Armenia is not interested in establishing relations with Azerbaijan, as well as in the peace process.

“Such military provocations of Armenia will be resolutely suppressed, and the attempts of the Armenian side to hinder the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan into our society will fail," the ministry said.