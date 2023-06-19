No alternative to peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Everyone understands that there is no alternative to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said, Trend reports.

“We held a meeting in the format of a trilateral working group of vice-premiers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation. As a result, a comprehensive document was formed. The opening of transport links in the region will begin with the restoration of the railway that will go along the Arazdeyan-Julfa-Mehri-Horadiz route and will determine the main approaches based on respect for the sovereignty of the parties,” Overchuk said.

According to him, it is hard to find examples in the world when the warring parties sat down at the negotiating table and started talking about the restoration of transport links almost immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

“In our case, everyone understands that there is no alternative to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the best way to achieve peace is to open up the opportunity for people to interact peacefully,” Overchuk said.