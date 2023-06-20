Azerbaijani FM participates in Caspian Policy Center event in London (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has participated in a Caspian Policy Center event in London, Trend reports via the tweet of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani FM, who is on a visit to the UK, has made a speech at the conference, titled Caspian Connectivity Conference.

Back in April 2023, Bayramov welcomed the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) delegation to Azerbaijan.

Political, economic, security situation in the Caspian Sea region, issues and prospects of cooperation in the field of research in these areas were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov, speaking about the importance of conducting scientific and analytical research in the region, of which Azerbaijan is a part of, noted that the country attaches great importance to issues of cooperation with think tanks. Moreover, confidence was expressed that the establishment of close cooperation and the development of ties with think tanks operating in Azerbaijan will contribute to the activities of the CPC.

Caspian Policy Center (CPC) is an independent, nonprofit research think tank based in Washington D.C. Economic, political, energy and security issues of the Caspian region constitute the central research focus of the Center. The Caspian region, at the crossroads of the East and the West, is increasingly becoming a crucial area of global interest with its rich natural resources, geopolitical rivalry and economic development.