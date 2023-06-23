President Ilham Aliyev announces priority matters for country today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “Our successful economic policy allows us the opportunity to allocate sufficient state funds for army building, for the purchase of new weapons and equipment, and for the creation of new combat units,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“This year's state budget is already a record budget in the history of independent Azerbaijan. Despite this, as soon as we got the additional funds, we allocated a large amount to increase the budget and identified two main directions there – first, the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, and second, the strengthening of our military potential,” the head of state pointed out.