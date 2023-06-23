Azerbaijani Ambassador to France comments on decision of Paris court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the decision of the Paris court in connection with the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris, Trend reports.

"Justice has prevailed! The person who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in France was sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment conditionally and is obliged to compensate for the damage. Let's celebrate this victory of justice and condemn aggressive actions," Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page.

On September 18, 2022, Armenian radicals attempted to attack the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris, as a result of which the embassy building was damaged.