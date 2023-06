BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The congratulation was expressed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova.

The deputies approved the congratulation with applause.