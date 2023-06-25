President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Slovenia on occasion of Statehood Day in Slovenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar on the occasion of Statehood Day in Slovenia, Trend reports.

“Dear Madame President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Slovenia - Statehood Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards the development of Azerbaijan-Slovenia relations and the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral levels in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this joyful day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Slovenia everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the letter says.