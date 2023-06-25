ICRC transports patients from Azerbaijan's Khankendi to Armenia via Lachin checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carried out transportation of people in need of medical assistance to Armenia across Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, Trend reports.

The ICRC ambulances passed through the Lachin checkpoint and delivered 15 patients from Karabakh to Armenia. At the same time, 16 people who were previously sent to Armenia for treatment will be returned to Khankendi today, accompanied by the ICRC.

Armenia has repeatedly made false accusations about the alleged "humanitarian crisis" in connection with Armenian residents living in Karabakh, in particular, after the provocations that led to the serious injury of the Azerbaijani military serviceman at the Lachin checkpoint and the closure of the checkpoint by the decision of Baku. However, developments in the region prove that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, contrary to what some circles claim.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

On June 15, 2023, at 08:45 (GMT +4), as a result of opening fire from the territory of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov, who served at the Lachin checkpoint, was injured.