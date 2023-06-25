Azerbaijani FM discusses activities of UNESCO Executive Council with its representative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili paid a visit to Azerbaijan and met with the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Siamashvili shared information about the visit on Twitter.

The UNESCO official expressed delight with the visit and meeting with the Azerbaijani minister.

"We exchanged views on several important issues for the work of UNESCO's Executive Board," she added.

Azerbaijan has a number of properties inscribed on the World Heritage List of UNESCO. Among them are the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, the Historic Center of Shaki with the Khan’s Palace, the Walled City of Baku with the Shirvanshah's Palace and Maiden Tower, etc.

Such elements of Azerbaijani culture as Mugham (a traditional musical form, characterized by a large degree of improvisation), Art of Azerbaijani Ashiqs (combines poetry, storytelling, dance, and vocal and instrumental music into a traditional performance art that stands as a symbol of Azerbaijani culture), Novruz (a traditional holiday which is celebrated with coming of spring), the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, craftsmanship and performance art of the Tar and Kamancha (national music instruments), Chovqan, a traditional Karabakh horse-riding game, and others were inscribed in the UNESCO list of intangible heritage.