BAKU, Azerbaijan, June, 26. Forbes, an American financial and economic magazine, one of the most authoritative and well-known economic publications, has called Ruben Vardanyan "a leader in blocking a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

"On May 28, Vardanyan said separatists should not sign onto any agreements with Azerbaijan on his Russian language Telegram channel. Vardanyan has been entwined in the separatist government for some time. On his Twitter page, Vardanyan writes about human rights issues related to Karabakh region and has been especially vocal about the alleged blockade of a road connecting the region to Armenia," the author said.

Despite reaching out three times to his personal foundation and twice to his Twitter account, the author noted that there has been no response from him regarding the requests to address the Azerbaijani claims of him fueling tensions to advance Russian interests.

Moreover, as the author rightly pointed out, Vardanyan, the criminal oligarch, who was ‘exported’ to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh from Moscow, and used to be the so-called "state minister" of the separatists may have stepped down from his "post" to avoid the risk of individual sanctions.

He is also currently subjected to immediate detention and transfer to law enforcement agencies of Ukraine or NATO countries, the Forbes article added.