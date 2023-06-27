Armenian MP debunks myths about alleged 'food shortage' in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Shirak Torosyan, a member of the ruling party of the Armenian parliament, has dispelled the myths about the so-called 'food shortage' and 'hunger' among the Armenians living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

Responding to an interviewer who claimed that Azerbaijan has allegedly 'blockaded' the Karabakh region, from which 'food shortage' followed, Torosyan said that there is no hunger in Karabakh, and "there is no need to exaggerate".

It is necessary to remind that, in order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The Armenian side, in turn, has repeatedly made false statements about the emergence of a humanitarian crisis against Armenians living in Karabakh, especially after the provocations that resulted in the injuring of an Azerbaijani serviceman at the Lachin border checkpoint, after which Baku's official decision to close the checkpoint followed. However, what is happening in this area shows that the road is not closed for humanitarian purposes, contrary to the claims of the Armenian side.