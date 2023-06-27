US supports Azerbaijan, Armenia working together toward durable agreement - Blinken (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The US supports Armenia and Azerbaijan working together toward a durable and dignified agreement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, Trend reports.

"Hosting peace talks this week with Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center. We support Armenia and Azerbaijan working together toward a durable and dignified agreement. Dialogue is key to lasting peace," he wrote on Twitter page.

Secretary Antony Blinken today held bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Afterwards, he participated in an opening plenary session with the two ministers at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan are holding a bilateral meeting at the moment.

The talks between the foreign ministers of the two counties will continue through June 29. They are primarily focusing on the draft peace agreement.