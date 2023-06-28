Azerbaijani army ranks among strongest armies worldwide - defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army on the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Hasanov noted that thanks to the high attention and care of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army is becoming stronger every day, taking its place among the strongest armies in the world.

"The brilliant victory achieved in the 44-day 2020 second Karabakh war under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander, once again demonstrated the strength and might of the Azerbaijani army to the world," he said. "Today, our brave army, further strengthening its positions in the territories liberated from occupation, is making a worthy contribution to the restoration work and Great return."

"The families of our heroic servicemen who died during the liberation of their native lands, our soldiers who got injured in the battles, as well as war veterans are always in the spotlight of our state," the minister pointed out. "Thanks to the attention and care of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, important steps are being taken to improve their social and living conditions, care for and solve their problems."

"I express my gratitude to each of you for your loyalty to the military oath, for your selflessness in a difficult and glorious service. I'm sure that you will continue to be faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the military oath and regulations, further increase your combat and moral-psychological readiness and will carry out the orders and instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief at the highest level," he noted.

"With respect and reverence, I honor the memory of our martyrs who died in the course of hostilities for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of our country. I congratulate their parents, their families, as well as the fighters who lost their health for the freedom of our lands, veterans on the holiday, and I convey my best wishes to them," he said.