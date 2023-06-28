Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

ICRC safely transports Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh through Lachin checkpoint (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 28 June 2023 21:54 (UTC +04:00)
ICRC safely transports Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh through Lachin checkpoint (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Trend’s political news desk
Trend’s political news desk
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) successfully transported Armenian residents of the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan through the Lachin border checkpoint, Trend reports.

The Armenian side has repeatedly made false accusations of an alleged "humanitarian crisis" affecting Armenians residing in Karabakh, particularly after provocations that led to the severe injury of an Azerbaijani soldier at the Lachin checkpoint and the closure of the crossing point by the official decision of Baku. However, the events unfolding in the region demonstrate that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, contrary to claims made by certain circles.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more