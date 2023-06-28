ICRC safely transports Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh through Lachin checkpoint (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) successfully transported Armenian residents of the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan through the Lachin border checkpoint, Trend reports.

The Armenian side has repeatedly made false accusations of an alleged "humanitarian crisis" affecting Armenians residing in Karabakh, particularly after provocations that led to the severe injury of an Azerbaijani soldier at the Lachin checkpoint and the closure of the crossing point by the official decision of Baku. However, the events unfolding in the region demonstrate that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, contrary to claims made by certain circles.