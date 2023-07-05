Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 5 July 2023 15:00 (UTC +04:00)
Illegal Armenian armed groups continue transporting weapons to Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Another video footage showing transportation of weapons by illegal Armenian armed groups [which remained in Azerbaijan contrary to the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders] to Azerbaijan's Karabakh has been released, Trend reports.

As evident from the footage, on the Khankendi-Khalfali road, military supplies are transported to the combat positions of the illegal Armenian groups, accompanied by armored vehicles of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement].

