Illegal Armenian armed groups continue transporting weapons to Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Another video footage showing transportation of weapons by illegal Armenian armed groups [which remained in Azerbaijan contrary to the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders] to Azerbaijan's Karabakh has been released, Trend reports.

As evident from the footage, on the Khankendi-Khalfali road, military supplies are transported to the combat positions of the illegal Armenian groups, accompanied by armored vehicles of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement].