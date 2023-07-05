Russia ready to contribute to fostering peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia - President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Russia is ready to further contribute to fostering peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

During the talks, the fundamental importance of the consistent implementation of the entire set of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 (trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war and further agreements) was emphasized.

Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war, which ended on November 10, 2020 by signing of trilateral statement between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, followed by trilateral agreements achieved at the highest level on January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022, designed to ensure the comprehensive normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

Within the normalization process Azerbaijan transferred to Armenia proposals on mutual recognition of territorial integrity, renunciation of future territorial claims, demarcation of the border, and the signing of a peace treaty.